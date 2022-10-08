Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1,146.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 172,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 325,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 880,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

