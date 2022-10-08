Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 2.8 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $541.86 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.08 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $645.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.24. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

