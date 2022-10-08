Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $541.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $645.79 and its 200-day moving average is $672.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.08 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.