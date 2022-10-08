Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 112.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 108,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 52.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.39.

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.0 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE EQR opened at $62.53 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

