Essex Savings Bank Purchases 22,704 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,898.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $127.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

