Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 51.0% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Etsy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Down 4.1 %

ETSY opened at $110.44 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.