Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Etsy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after buying an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Etsy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.