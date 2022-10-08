Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after buying an additional 291,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.