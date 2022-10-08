Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 552 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DINO opened at $55.54 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

