Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

