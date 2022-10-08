Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

