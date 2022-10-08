Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $110,775,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PVH by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in PVH by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

