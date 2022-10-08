Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,694,000 after buying an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

