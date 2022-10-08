Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FANG opened at $142.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

