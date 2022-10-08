Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

TLT stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

