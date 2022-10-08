Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

