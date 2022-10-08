Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.8% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

XOM stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

