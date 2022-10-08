Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.



