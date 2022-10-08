Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 580 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,116,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,720,821,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 70,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,542,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.62 and its 200-day moving average is $268.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

