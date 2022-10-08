Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 21,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

