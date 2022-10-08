First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 217 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

DaVita Trading Down 2.0 %

DVA opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

