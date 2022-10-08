First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

