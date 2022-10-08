First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gray Television by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.3 %

GTN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

