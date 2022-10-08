First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC Global Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.