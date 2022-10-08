First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.