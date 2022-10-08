First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

