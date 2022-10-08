First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.