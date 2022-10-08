First Hawaiian Bank Buys 11,409 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $25.19 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

