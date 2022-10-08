First Hawaiian Bank Buys 84 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Trading Down 2.0 %

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $209.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

