First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 10,841 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

