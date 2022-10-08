First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 16,809 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 2.8 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

