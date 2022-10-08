First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,460.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 240,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

