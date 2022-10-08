First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

