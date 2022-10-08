First Hawaiian Bank Has $420,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,201,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

