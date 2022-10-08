First Hawaiian Bank Has $485,000 Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NOV were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NOV by 278.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $44,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

NOV stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.76. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

