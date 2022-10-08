First Hawaiian Bank Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

