First Hawaiian Bank Has $529,000 Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.70.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EGP stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 97.28%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

