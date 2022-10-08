First Hawaiian Bank Has $555,000 Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

