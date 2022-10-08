First Hawaiian Bank Has $556,000 Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,145 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,491,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 175,917 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.61 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $512.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

