First Hawaiian Bank Has $565,000 Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,080,000 after buying an additional 445,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after buying an additional 362,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,676,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

