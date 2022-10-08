First Hawaiian Bank Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 2.4 %

TPX stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

