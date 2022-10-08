First Hawaiian Bank Has $593,000 Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 6,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE:MED opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

