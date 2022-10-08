First Hawaiian Bank Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Trex by 27.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 84.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Trex Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

