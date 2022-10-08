First Hawaiian Bank Has $629,000 Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 805,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.69. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile



Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

