First Hawaiian Bank Has $673,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.97 and a 52 week high of $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

