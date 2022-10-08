First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

WMS stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

