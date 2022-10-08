First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.64 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

