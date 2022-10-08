First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $495,000 Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFS opened at $19.25 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.