First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 120 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

