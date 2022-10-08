First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after buying an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $92.54 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

